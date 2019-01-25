Senate votes to temporarily reopen government after longest shutdown in US history

The Senate passed legislation Friday to end the longest government shutdown ever.

The vote sends the measure to the House, which is expected to approve it quickly. President Donald Trump pledged to sign the proposal into law Friday. The bill funds the government for three weeks, until Feb. 15, while lawmakers try to reach a wider deal on immigration.

Trump had demanded $5.7 billion to build his border wall before he agreed to end the partial closure — but relented on Friday. Congress will set up a bipartisan, bicameral conference committee to try to strike a deal on border security. Trump again argued for a border wall — and threatened to let funding lapse or even declare a national emergency if Congress does not craft an immigration deal he likes. Trump agreed to end the shutdown as the pain from the wall impasse sharpened.

About 800,000 federal workers started to miss their second paychecks Friday since funding lapsed last month. Many had to scramble to cover meals and bills during the closure. If the plans pass, they are expected to get back pay in four to five days, an administration official told CNBC on Friday.

Democrats had repeatedly urged Trump to reopen the government before lawmakers had a border security debate. Speaking after the president on Friday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said that "we can never hold American workers hostage again."

The deal only temporarily delays another shutdown — or a potential constitutional fight over the president's power to declare a national emergency. Lawmakers may still fail to reach an immigration deal that satisfies Trump.

— CNBC's Eamon Javers contributed to this report.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.