Meet Tom Mueller: From Idaho logger to SpaceX co-founder who makes Elon Musk's rockets fly

Mueller and his three siblings grew up around machines because their father was a logger — for 45 years. Early on, Mueller, developed a natural fluency with mechanics.

"I grew up around logging trucks and equipment, and chainsaws. You learn a lot from that environment. I tend to have that rare gift where I can easily conceptualize what will work. If somebody were to give me specs for a different kind of engine, I could easily conceptualize what will work," Mueller told LMU Magazine.

He remembers upsetting his father when he disassembled the lawn mower.

"My father came home and found the parts all over the yard. He was mad because he figured it wasn't going to go back together. I had the pistons out and the valves out. But I put it back together, and the thing ran fine," he said.

"At Christmas, I always went for the Erector Set–kind of stuff," he added, referring to the toy construction kit.

Mueller worked as as logger during summer breaks from school. "I have many fond memories of logging, and quite a few not so fond, but I realized that was not what I wanted to do with the rest of my life," Mueller in his commencement address. "And that helped me focus on school."

He learned the value of hard work from his family. "My Dad was all about earning your way in life, no handouts, no freebies. I paid my own way, ... paid for my own car, paid my own way through college and I learned about getting the job done right and always supporting the working man," he said. "What he taught me about work ethic and integrity are part of my foundation. Those lessons follow me through my life."

Mueller, the first person in his immediate family to attend college, received his bachelor's from the University of Idaho in 1985.

Photo credit: Jon Rou/Loyola Marymount University