The TSA is using unlapsed funding and workers should receive the money on Friday or early next week, spokesman Jim Gregory told CNBC. The pay corresponds to the last pay period of 2018.

There was not enough to offer air marshals partial pay but they may receive bonuses. TSA gave $500 to its officers earlier this month. Screeners missed their second regular paycheck on Friday.

The move underscores the growing concern about how the longest-ever government shutdown is set to disrupt air travel.

Airline executives this week fretted that travelers could face long airport lines, delays and canceled flights as the impasse between President Donald Trump and legislators over funding for a wall along the U.S. border with Mexico continues.

"We are increasingly concerned about the shutdown's consequences for convenient and efficient air travel and for the economy overall," JetBlue Airways CEO Robin Hayes said on an earnings call Thursday. "We are close to a tipping point, as many of these (federal) employees are about to miss a second paycheck.

Aviation workers including flight attendants, pilots and federal air traffic controllers said in a joint statement this week that they are worried about safety risks due to the shutdown. They said the impasse threatens to further thin the already stretched ranks of air traffic controllers and derail hiring for new employees.