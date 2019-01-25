WEF defends jet-setting elites amid climate change agenda

Around 270 private jets were flown into Switzerland by Davos participants between Sunday and Tuesday, according to the World Economic Forum (WEF).

The total number could be higher given that a number of delegates will remain in Davos – where the threats posed by climate change have been high on the agenda – until later in the week.

Releasing the official data on Wednesday, the WEF estimated a 14% reduction in the number of private jets flown into and out of Zurich and St Gallen airports year-on-year.

However, it acknowledged that "the data is not always easy to determine," as busy periods often forced flights to include additional legs in their journeys – meaning that one trip to Davos could be divided into four separate flights.