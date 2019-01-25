Why the Airbus-Boeing duopoly dominate 99% of the large plane market

Airbus and Boeing dominate an already under competitive airline manufacturing industry.

The duopoly owns the sky by making up 99% of global large plane orders, and those large plane orders make up more than 90% of the total plane market according to the Teal Group, an aerospace market analysis company (regional jet manufacturers only account for 7% of the airplane market by value).

The duopoly doesn't have many competitors, but overseas competition is brewing. China's state-run company, COMAC, is poised to make waves in the aviation manufacturing industry, but some say not for a couple decades.

Watch the video above to learn more about how the Airbus-Boeing duopoly.

Leslie Josephs contributed to this video.