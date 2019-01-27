The Trump administration has been pressuring American allies to bar Huawei and other Chinese tech firms from building the infrastructure needed to produce the next generation of ultra-high speed internet, according to the New York Times, amid a high stakes economic battle between the two countries.
Huawei is under mounting international pressure about the security of its technology, and is part of the larger narrative of the U.S.-China trade battle. The U.S. has been urging diplomatic allies such as Britain, Poland and Germany to bar China-based firms from building its 5G, according to the Times.
Previously, the U.S. has cited national security as reason to not use Chinese equipment, alleging the equipment could provide backdoor access for the Chinese government into U.S. networks. Since 2012, Huawei has been barred from selling equipment in the U.S. because of security concerns by the U.S. government.