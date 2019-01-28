The new tax law has a bunch of changes. Here's what you need to know as filing season begins

It's time to sharpen your pencils and work on that 2018 income tax return. Just make sure you understand the new tax law first.

After one year under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, the overhaul of the federal tax code, a new survey from NerdWallet found that confusion about the law continues.

Half of people polled by the personal finance website said they don't understand how the tax overhaul affects their bracket.

Meanwhile, 3 out of 10 are unsure what exactly changed after the legislation was signed into law at the end of 2017.