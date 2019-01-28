Tech

Apple says it spent $60 billion with 9,000 American suppliers last year

  • Apple says it spent $60 billion on American component suppliers in 2018, up 10 percent from 2017.
  • Apple says that since 2011 it has supported more than 2 million jobs. It says it supported 450,000 jobs in 2018.
  • Corning, Finisar, Cincinnati Test Systems, Skyworks, Qorvo and Broadcom are some of Apple's U.S. suppliers.
Apple chief design officer Jony Ive and Apple CEO Tim Cook inspect iPhone XR.
VCG | Visual China Group | Getty Images
Apple chief design officer Jony Ive and Apple CEO Tim Cook inspect iPhone XR.

Apple on Monday said it spent $60 billion on 9,000 American component suppliers and companies in 2018, up 10 percent from 2017.

Those suppliers supported "more than 450,000 jobs" in the United States in 2018 and have created or supported more than 2 million jobs since 2011, the company said.

Apple outlined several of its American suppliers, which it doesn't normally do publicly. It named Kentucky's Corning, which supplies the glass for iPhones and iPads. Skyworks in Massachusetts, Qorvo in Oregon and Broadcom in Colorado all contribute components for wireless communications, Apple said.

Cincinnati Test Systems provides technology that helps keep iPhones water-resistant. Finisar, in Sherman, Texas, works on some of the lasers that let iPhones and iPads recognize your face.

Apple has pushed to create an image that its products are American and not manufactured only in Chinese factories.

Last March, CEO Tim Cook said that Apple didn't need "political pressure to add American jobs" because it has already been supporting careers in the U.S. Last January, Apple announced plans to repatriate $350 billion in overseas cash that it said will contribute to the U.S. economy and will help create 20,000 U.S. jobs.

Likewise, Foxconn, one of the companies that produces iPhones in China, is opening a plant in Wisconsin. However, experts have said it's unlikely Apple would ever move its iPhone production line to the U.S.

Phones are about to get stronger with Corning's new Gorilla Glass 6 — here's how it's made   

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.

Related Securities

Symbol
Price
  
Change
%Change
AAPL
---
AVGO
---
FNSR
---
GLW
---
SWKS
---
QRVO
---

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...