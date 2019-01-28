Apple says it spent $60 billion with 9,000 American suppliers last year

Apple on Monday said it spent $60 billion on 9,000 American component suppliers and companies in 2018, up 10 percent from 2017.

Those suppliers supported "more than 450,000 jobs" in the United States in 2018 and have created or supported more than 2 million jobs since 2011, the company said.

Apple outlined several of its American suppliers, which it doesn't normally do publicly. It named Kentucky's Corning, which supplies the glass for iPhones and iPads. Skyworks in Massachusetts, Qorvo in Oregon and Broadcom in Colorado all contribute components for wireless communications, Apple said.

Cincinnati Test Systems provides technology that helps keep iPhones water-resistant. Finisar, in Sherman, Texas, works on some of the lasers that let iPhones and iPads recognize your face.

Apple has pushed to create an image that its products are American and not manufactured only in Chinese factories.

Last March, CEO Tim Cook said that Apple didn't need "political pressure to add American jobs" because it has already been supporting careers in the U.S. Last January, Apple announced plans to repatriate $350 billion in overseas cash that it said will contribute to the U.S. economy and will help create 20,000 U.S. jobs.

Likewise, Foxconn, one of the companies that produces iPhones in China, is opening a plant in Wisconsin. However, experts have said it's unlikely Apple would ever move its iPhone production line to the U.S.