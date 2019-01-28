Caterpillar stock skids after the company's earnings, forecast fall short of expectations

Caterpillar stock skidded Monday after the company reported earnings that were sharply lower than expected and guidance that was much weaker than expected.

Caterpillar said it now expects 2019 profit to increase to a range of $11.75 to $12.75 per share. Analysts had expected $12.73 per share.

The maker of heavy equipment cited tariffs as a factor in the fourth-quarter results. Its revenues exceeded expectations.

Here's how the company did compared with what Wall Street expected:

Adjusted earnings: $2.55 per share vs. $2.99 per share expected by analysts surveyed by Refinitiv

Revenue: $14.34 billion vs. $14.33 billion as expected by analysts surveyed by Refinitiv

The revenue results were 11 percent higher from a year earlier, when it reported revenue of $12.9 billion.

"Our outlook assumes a modest sales increase based on the fundamentals of our diverse end markets as well as the macroeconomic and geopolitical environment," Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby said in a statement. "We will continue to focus on operational excellence, including cost discipline, while investing in expanded offerings and services to drive long-term profitable growth."

Caterpillar's stock was down 5.8 percent in premarket trading on the news.

Umpleby tends to give conservative guidance, Jefferies analyst Stephen Volkmann told CNBC "Squawk Box" after the earnings report.

"He has changed the way he guides. He guides now to an EPS number with no revenue," Volkmann said. "That drives analysts crazy because we don't know how they're getting there. And so people sort of assume the worst on that, sometimes."

The company said sales in the Asia/Pacific region declined due to lower demand and unfavorable currency rates. Caterpillar is considered a bellwether for global trade. The manufacturer gets 59 percent of its sales from outside the U.S., according to Goldman Sachs figures from last year.

"Sales in Asia/Pacific declined due to lower demand in China, partially offset by higher demand in a few other countries in the region," the company said in its earnings press release. "Unfavorable currency impacts also contributed to the sales decline."

In December, Washington and Beijing agreed to a cease-fire in the trade war and promised to stop adding trade tariffs for 90 days. The countries have until March 2 to reach a resolution.

News of the truce prompted one major investment firm to upgrade Caterpillar shares in December.

Last quarter, Caterpillar's stock fell 7.5 percent to its lowest levels since 2011 after the company issued disappointing 2018 guidance. The industrial giant said costs were rising due to tariffs and increases in steel prices.

Caterpillar said the impact of tariffs on material costs for the third quarter was $40 million.

The Illinois-based company told its dealers prices would rise by 1 percent to 4 percent worldwide on machines and engines with some exceptions to offset higher material costs.