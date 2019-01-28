Caterpillar is slated to report earnings before the bell — here's what the Street expects

Caterpillar is scheduled to report fourth-quarter earnings before the market opens Monday.

Here's what Wall Street expects:

Earnings: $2.99 per share, forecast by Refinitiv

Revenue: $14.33 billion, forecast by Refinitiv

Last quarter, Caterpillar's stock fell 7.5 percent to its lowest levels since 2011 after the company issued disappointing 2018 guidance. The industrial giant said costs were rising due to tariffs and increases in steel prices.

Caterpillar said the impact of tariffs on material costs for the third quarter was $40 million.

The Illinois-based company told its dealers prices would rise by 1 percent to 4 percent worldwide on machines and engines with some exceptions to offset higher material costs.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.