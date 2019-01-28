Tech

Nvidia warned of weak earnings, and now more chip stocks are falling

  • Nvidia fell after it lowered its revenue guidance for its fourth quarter 2018 Monday.
  • Other chip stocks tanked on the news as well.
  • Nvidia cited “deteriorating macroeconomic conditions, particularly in China” as part of the reason for the update.
Chip stocks took a tumble Monday morning after Nvidia lowered its guidance for its fourth quarter 2018.

The company revised its quarterly revenue guidance from $2.70 billion to $2.20 billion due in part to "deteriorating macroeconomic conditions, particularly in China," it said in a statement. Nvidia fell as much as 17 percent during early trading before recovering slightly.

Other chip stocks fell on the news as well. Advanced Micro Devices dropped more than 6 percent and Cree fell more than 2 percent. Chip stocks had been on the rise just last week after four companies beat earnings expectations for the quarter. Twenty-nine out of 30 stocks on the PHLX Semiconductor Index were positive on Jan. 24, marking the index's seventh-best day in a decade.

Nvidia's statement Monday morning adds to growing concerns about the Chinese economy. Apple also cited slowdowns in the Chinese market when it issued its own revenue warning earlier this month.

