Conde Nast to launch Vogue Business for fashion industry execs

On Tuesday, Conde Nast International will launch Vogue Business, a fashion industry title that is aimed at professionals, after a turbulent couple of years for the publisher.

Vogue Business will start as a newsletter, rather than a website, aiming for a niche audience over having broad reach.

The new magazine will be run separately from the main Vogue title with its own editorial team and will cover the impact of technology on the industry, trends in manufacturing, marketing and hiring as well as broader issues such as climate change and geopolitics.

"In a consolidating media landscape, the launch of a new global title is a rare thing", said Wolfgang Blau, President of Conde Nast International," in an emailed to CNBC Monday. The company has been beta testing the newsletter with people in 29 countries, Conde Nast said.

The glossy magazine industry is no longer what it was, where sleek printed titles would be funded by advertisers keen to reach their aspirational audiences. Now, people read news and features and watch videos on the likes of Snapchat, Instagram and Facebook, which are more attractive to advertisers because of the data they have on users. Legacy publishers have had to catch up, and many are now putting their titles behind paywalls.