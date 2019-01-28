Yay, you got a raise!

Now, get some goals. The best thing you can do is learn how to make your money work for you. Otherwise you give in to the siren call of unplanned spending, a/k/a lifestyle creep.

That's spending more simply because you have more, a dangerous habit you want to avoid forming.

"If you can temper spending increases while your salary is going up, that will keep you in good shape over time," said Roger Young, a senior financial planner at T. Rowe Price.

Here are five things to think about when you scout the spending possibilities.