Europe markets lower; miners rise ahead of new US-China trade talks; Ocado up 4%

The pan-European Euro Stoxx 600 index was lower with all major bourses and most sectors pushing lower. Mining stocks bucked the trend, up by over 1 percent, with the sector having a heavy exposure to China. This comes ahead of a new round of trade talks between China and the United States later in the week. Rio Tinto shares climbed 2.7 percent after a price target upgrade by Jefferies.

More generally, there has been some positive momentum on the back of the reopening of the U.S. government — after its longest shutdown in history. However, President Donald Trump told The Wall Street Journal on Sunday that another government shutdown is "certainly an option," expressing doubts that Congress would reach a deal to fund the border wall.

U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May will put her latest Brexit efforts to a vote on Tuesday. If she gets the backing from lawmakers she is set to go back to Brussels to get more concessions. However, the message from the European 27 countries remains that the current exit agreement will not be renegotiated. The impasse continues ahead of the scheduled date for departure — March 29.

In the corporate world, Tesco may cut thousands of jobs by replacing staff with vending machines, Reuters reported. Shares were down by around 0.6 percent.

Ocado shares rose 3.9 percent on Monday morning after a report said Marks & Spencer was in talks about a takeover of the company's supermarket operations. M&S shares were up by 1.7 percent.

Meanwhile, shares of MorphoSys slipped 6.5 percent after news that some if its patents were deemed invalid by a U.S. court.

In terms of events, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi will speak at the European Parliament.