Fourth-quarter GDP report scheduled for Wednesday delayed because of shutdown, BEA says

The Bureau of Economic Analysis said Monday that the initial look at fourth-quarter gross domestic product will be delayed thanks to the effects of the partial government shutdown.

"Until we know more about when source data will be available, we cannot say anything definitive about release dates for specific economic indicators," the BEA said in a press release Monday. "We will work through this as quickly as possible and provide information as soon as we can."

The first look at GDP for the last quarter of 2018 will be a big market mover when it is finally released. GDP likely increased by 2.6 percent in the fourth quarter, according to the consensus economist estimates from FactSet, down from a 3.4 percent pace in the prior quarter.

The Bureau of Economic Analysis — an agency of the Commerce Department — reopened on Monday following the longest government shutdown ever and "is working with the U.S. Census Bureau and other data suppliers to determine the availability of the thousands of data series" used to produce the nation's economic indicators.

Major agencies impacted during the shutdown included the Departments of Agriculture, Commerce, Homeland Security, Housing and Urban Development, State and others. The partial closure began on Dec. 22.

