5 ways to get over the 'Sunday Scaries' according to psychologists and mindfulness experts

If the thought of going back to work on Mondays makes you anxious, you're not alone. Eighty percent of professionals say they've felt "Sunday Scaries" or "Sunday Blues" after thinking about the work week ahead, a 2018 LinkedIn Survey found. Luckily, experts say there are simple strategies that can help anyone cope.

Steven Meyers, a clinical psychologist and professor at Roosevelt University in Chicago says Sunday Scaries reflect a condition called "anticipatory anxiety."

This worry or dread occurs in advance of a particular event. While its impact can be less severe than a full anxiety disorder, the Sunday Scaries can add to chronic stress which, if not addressed, can lead to serious problems ranging from depression and high blood pressure to other health issues.

Such anxiety can be even worse for Millennial and Gen Z workers. According to the LinkedIn survey, the Sunday Scaries were felt by 91 percent of Millennials and 94 percent of Gen Z workers. By contrast, only around 70 percent of Boomers and Gen X workers reported worrying about the week ahead.