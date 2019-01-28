Attention cord cutters: Netflix has more 'certified fresh' movies than Amazon, Hulu and HBO combined

More doesn't always mean better, especially when it comes to streaming services.

As more people cut the cord and sign-up for non-traditional cable options, companies like Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime have to make their offerings more enticing to consumers.

While many customers have subscriptions with multiple services, these streaming platforms still have to remain competitive. Some customers want a wide selection of content to choose from, others are looking for the newest titles or programs that are exclusive to just one platform.

For others, it's all about prestige. Using data from Rotten Tomatoes, ReelGood and JustWatch, the folks at StreamingObserver, an organization that analyzes the latest trends in streaming technology, determined that Netflix had the highest concentration of Rotten Tomatoes "certified fresh" films in its library when compared to its competitors.

In fact, the platform had more quality films than Hulu, Amazon and HBO combined.