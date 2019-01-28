Oil falls 4 percent on demand fears after weak Chinese, US industrial earnings

Oil prices plunged on Monday as weak industrial earnings in both China and the United States raised fresh concerns about a global slowdown that could cut fuel demand.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude fell $2.23, or 4.2 percent, to $51.46 a barrel around 11:50 a.m. ET (1650 GMT).

Brent crude, the international benchmark for oil prices, was down $2.03, or 3.3 percent, at $59.61, slipping below $60 for the first time in nearly two weeks.

Profits at Chinese industrial firms contracted in December for a second straight month, China's National Bureau of Statistics said on Monday. The latest datapoint adds to series of weak signals coming from the world's second biggest economy. Last week, Beijing reported that the economy grew at the slowest pace in nearly 30 years in 2018.

Later on Monday, bellwether industrial Caterpillar issued weak guidance for future profits and reported disappointing fourth-quarter earnings, citing the impact of tariffs and slower sales in China.