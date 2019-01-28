Bruce Willis' New York mansion is on sale for nearly $13 million—take a look inside

Bruce Willis has listed his Bedford Corners, New York mansion for sale for nearly $13 million.
Take a look inside.
The estate sits on nearly 22 acres in the tony enclave about an hour from New York City.
There are four buildings on the estate, including the main house, which is nearly 9,000 square feet.
The real estate taxes alone run $180,863 a year, according to Douglas Elliman, which has the listing.
The main house has five bedrooms, but there are 12 bedrooms total among the four properties, including a three-bedroom, 3,000-square-foot antique farmhouse, according to the listing.
A tower provides scenic views from the main house. The property also features a vegetable garden, saltwater pool, pool house, tennis court and two two-car garages.
The listing agents are Ann Cutbill Lenane, Nancy Strong and Stacey Oestreich of Douglas Elliman.
