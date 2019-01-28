Samsung Electronics will scrap non-recyclable plastic in its packaging this year

Samsung Electronics will begin replacing plastic packaging materials with sustainable alternatives this year, the company announced on Monday.

In the first half of 2019, packaging currently used for Samsung's products and accessories – from mobile phones to home appliances – will be substituted with recycled or bio-based plastics and paper.

Samsung also said it would alter the design of its mobile phone chargers, eliminating plastic protection films by swapping their glossy exteriors for a matte finish.

"Samsung Electronics is stepping up in addressing society's environmental issues such as resource depletion and plastic wastes," said Gyeong-bin Jeon, head of Samsung's Global Customer Satisfaction Center. "We will adopt more environmentally sustainable materials even if it means an increase in cost."

Plastic bags used to protect the surfaces of home appliances such as TVs and washing machines will also be replaced with bags containing recycled materials and bioplastics – which are made from non-fossil fuel materials such as starch and sugar cane.