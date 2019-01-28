Tech monopolies are killing journalism, Ocasio-Cortez says

New York congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez over the weekend sounded off on the layoffs that recently hit newsrooms of the Huffington Post, BuzzFeed and Gannett.

"The biggest threats to journalism right now are tech monopolies and concentration of ownership," Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez said on Twitter. "Healthy democracy requires high-quality journalism. Without a range of independent outlets and the revenue to sustain them, our democracy will continue to crumble."

Ocasio-Cortez specifically called out Facebook, which was used by Russia to spread disinformation during the 2016 Presidential election.

"Most platforms currently have 0 incentive to disseminate high-quality, true information," Ocasio-Cortez said. "In fact, Facebook paid for info tied to conspiracy theories on those demanding for accountability."

Ocasio-Cortez was referring to a November report in The New York Times that revealed Facebook's communications team decided to dig into billionaire George Soros, who had suggested Facebook and Google's "days are numbered" and that both companies are "obstacles to innovation."