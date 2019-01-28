What keeps CEOs up at night? When it comes to external worries, in most cases, executives must simply hope for the best. But most of their internal fears lie directly within their control.

As we head deeper into the year ahead, The Conference Board polled over 800 CEOs about the biggest business challenges they expect to face in 2019. Executives opined on not only their top external concerns, like trade and politics, but also their top internal anxieties.

To that end, here are American CEOs' top three internal anxieties for 2019 and ideas for turning these challenges into opportunities.