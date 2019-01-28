Being self-confident, independent and savvy when it comes to managing money is a challenge for many adults. Younger generations — even tweens and teens — can offer a fresh perspective that can help us master our financial lives.

Gen Zers — those born between 1995 and 2009 — have seen a lot over the past decade. They've watched their parents grapple with the aftermath of the financial crisis, many living paycheck-to-paycheck with meager savings and crippling student loan debt.

No wonder some of our youngest savers and investors are a little anxious and more cautious, yet they are also pragmatic. Many already understand — and others soon will — what it takes to secure your financial future.

The key is to invest in yourself.

Here are four strategies to begin to do just that: