Toy industry sales broke 4-year growth streak, fell 2% in 2018, thanks to Toys R Us closure

Not all was well in Toy Land in 2018.

Sales in the industry fell 2 percent last year as toy manufacturers endured their first Christmas without Toys R Us in more than 60 years, according to a new report.

In the U.S., customers spent $21.6 billion on toys last year, less than the $22 billion shelled out for action figures, dolls and games in 2017, according to market researcher NPD Group.

"After the liquidation announcement of Toys‟R"Us last year, there was a great deal of speculation about what would happen to the industry, with some predicting double-digit declines," Juli Lennett, vice president and industry advisor at NPD Group, said in a statement.

Lennett called the 2 percent decline a "solid performance" considering how much the landscape has changed in the last year. Toys R Us was estimated to account for 10 to 15 percent of all toy sales prior to its closure in June.