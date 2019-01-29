VISIT CNBC.COM

21 in-demand jobs — and how much they'll pay

Portrait confident senior female welder at workbench in workshop
Hero Images | Hero Images | Getty Images

If you're job hunting in certain high-growth fields, you're not just in luck — you're in demand.

A shortage of skilled workers in some fields is leading to stiff competition as companies hunt for talent. To help workers understand what they're worth, staffing firm Randstad US recently compiled a special salary guide highlighting what some of the most in-demand jobs pay across a range of industries.

Young people, especially those with five or more years of experience, should study these numbers carefully, Jim Link, Randstad's chief human resources officer, told CNBC Make It. Knowing these salary benchmarks can help workers understand "how their own salaries stack up against national averages."

Being armed with the right information can also help workers negotiate the next time compensation talks arise.

Randstad US's guide is based on numbers from a range of sources, including the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the Economic Research Institute, as well as Randstad's own proprietary data.

The report breaks national salary information down by years on the job: entry level (one year of experience in the role); mid-level (five years of experience in a role); and senior level (10 years of experience in a role).

Based on data from the newly-released guide, here are some of the most in-demand jobs — and what they'll pay:

Engineering

Engineering roles can be among the hardest jobs to fill. These high tech jobs often require years of study at a time when fewer and fewer students are graduating with engineering degrees.

The latest numbers project 140,000 new jobs to be added to this field between 2016 and 2026, meaning that those ready to work in areas such as automation and robotics will find low unemployment and high demand.

Some of this field's most in-demand roles:

Project engineer / manager:

Entry level: $81,250

Mid level: $98,500

Senior level: $120,850

Technician:

Entry level: $43,000

Mid level: $51,700

Senior level: $77,900

Quality engineer:

Entry level: $72,950

Mid level: $89,000

Senior level: $118,300

Finance and accounting

Skilled workers in this growing field are so tough to find, the shortage has led to long waits to fill vacancies, according to Randstad US. Furthermore, a survey from industry publication Accounting Today found that large and mid-sized firms listed recruiting strong candidates one of their top challenges for 2019.

Some of this field's in-demand roles:

Public accounting, associate

Entry level: $56,665 - $67,951

Mid level: $67,358 - $80,774

Senior level: $78,647 - $94,312


Tax accountant

Entry level: $59,887 - $72,684

Mid level: $67,749 - $82,226

Senior level: $76,545 - $92,902

Financial analysts:

Entry level: $65,201 - $78,187

Mid level: $74,293 - $89,089

Senior level: $84,490 - $101,317

Healthcare

Healthcare jobs will grow nearly 20 percent between 2016 and 2026, according to an analysis of BLS data from the Center for Health Workforce studies. The sector will add around 3.5 million jobs during that time and be among the fastest growing employment sectors overall.

While many healthcare roles require years of schooling, some in-demand jobs do not. Positions like pharmacy tech or coding technician — both poised for double-digit growth — can be obtained with a certificate program or associate's degree.

Some of this field's in-demand roles:

Clinical roles
Pharmacy technician:

Entry level: $15.41 per hour

Mid level: $17.81 per hour

Senior level: $20.71 per hour

Nurse practitioner:

Entry level: $41.88 per hour

Mid level: $50.82 per hour

Senior level: $58.40 per hour


Registered nurse:

Entry level: $31.70 per hour

Mid level: $36.82 per hour

Senior level: $42.26 per hour


Non-clinical roles
Medical secretary
Entry level: $15.49

Mid level: $18.07

Senior level: $20.36

Medical coding technician

Entry level: $17.64

Mid level: $20.76

Senior level: $23.60

Human resources

With worker shortages in a number of fields, human resources will become even more important, says Randstad, as companies try to lure hard-to-snag talent. The Bureau of Labor Statistics projects that job growth for some human resources positions will rise nearly 10 percent over the next decade.

Some of this field's in-demand roles:

Recruiter:

Entry level: $48,980 - $59,447

Mid level: $57,215 - $69,441

Senior level: $66,268 - $80,429

HR generalist

Entry level: $56,595 - $67,867

Mid level: $62,075 - $74,438

Senior level: $69,815 - $83,720


HR manager:

Entry level: $83,061 - $100,810

Mid level: $96,732 - $117,402

Senior level: $112,022 - $135,960

Life sciences

The biopharmaceutical industry currently employs more than 854,000 people in the U.S, and certain roles are projected to see double digit growth in 2016 and 2026. While many life science jobs require years of schooling, some of these roles, such as laboratory technician, can sometimes be obtained with only an associate's degree or post secondary certificate.

Some of this field's in-demand roles:

Clinical data manager:

Entry level: $59,000

Mid level: $81,000

Senior level: $111,000


Drug safety specialist

Entry level: $54,000

Mid level: $76,000

Senior level: $107,000

Medical writer

Entry level: $75,000

Mid level: $116,000

Senior level: $146,000


Laboratory technician

Entry level: $35,000

Mid level: $45,000

Senior level: $66,000

Technology

The competitive tech market has low unemployment and more job openings than job seekers. In fact, the latest BLS data finds that jobs for software engineers will grow 24 percent between 2016 and 2026, more than three times the average for all occupations.

Some of this field's in-demand roles:

Data scientist:

Entry level: $84,584

Mid level: $101,843

Senior level: $119,323

UX/interaction designer:

Entry level: $80,946

Mid level: $95,517

Senior level: $115,946


Software engineer:

Entry level: $78,947

Mid level: $95,050

Senior level: $110,854

