If you're job hunting in certain high-growth fields, you're not just in luck — you're in demand.

A shortage of skilled workers in some fields is leading to stiff competition as companies hunt for talent. To help workers understand what they're worth, staffing firm Randstad US recently compiled a special salary guide highlighting what some of the most in-demand jobs pay across a range of industries.

Young people, especially those with five or more years of experience, should study these numbers carefully, Jim Link, Randstad's chief human resources officer, told CNBC Make It. Knowing these salary benchmarks can help workers understand "how their own salaries stack up against national averages."

Being armed with the right information can also help workers negotiate the next time compensation talks arise.

Randstad US's guide is based on numbers from a range of sources, including the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the Economic Research Institute, as well as Randstad's own proprietary data.

The report breaks national salary information down by years on the job: entry level (one year of experience in the role); mid-level (five years of experience in a role); and senior level (10 years of experience in a role).

Based on data from the newly-released guide, here are some of the most in-demand jobs — and what they'll pay: