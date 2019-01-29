A key tax deduction for telecommuters is gone. Here are options for easing the pain

Telecommuters who used to be able to write off the cost of working from home could face a higher tax bill this year.

The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which took effect in 2018, eliminated the ability for employees to write off business expenses that are unreimbursed by their company. For workers whose employer allows them (or wants them) to telecommute full-time, losing that tax break might be painful.

"For people who work 100 percent at home, the loss of that deduction could be substantial," said Cari Weston, a CPA and director of tax practice and ethics for the American Institute of CPAs.