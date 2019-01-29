Apple set to report earnings after market close

Apple is set to report earnings after the market close Tuesday for its fiscal first quarter — the period CEO Tim Cook already warned could disappoint.

Here's what Wall Street is expecting:

EPS: $4.17, according to Refinitiv consensus estimates

Revenue: $83.97 billion, according to Refinitiv consensus estimates

Services revenue: $10.87 billion, according to Refinitiv consensus estimates

Apple is reporting numbers for its December quarter under a new structure, offering gross margin figures for its services and products segments and withholding unit sales numbers for its most popular products like the iPhone. The new structure, announced in November, has dented the stock and left some analysts grasping for growth metrics.

The company is expected to post strong numbers in its services segment, a catch-all category that includes Apple Pay, Apple Music and iCloud storage. Wall Street expects revenue in the division to top $10 billion, marking a 27 percent year-over-year increase.

Gross margin for the segment, reported for the first time this quarter, could exceed 60 percent according to some projections. Apple's gross margin for its overall business hangs around 38 percent.