CNBC PRIMETIME ANNOUNCES REAL ESTATE THURSDAYS COMING IN MAY

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J. — January 29, 2019 —CNBC today announced the network's latest investment in primetime. Beginning in May, a slate of new and returning originals focused on real estate will join the network's primetime lineup. The network has greenlit three new originals including "Listing Impossible," which follows superstar real estate agent Aaron Kirman and his team as they work to sell extravagant, multi-million dollar estates that have been languishing on the market; "Cash Pad" (working title), a home renovation series in which Bachelorette couple-turned-home flippers JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers transform ordinary homes and apartments into lucrative short-term rental properties; and "Five Day Business Flip" (working title), which features a husband-and-wife design duo who remodel small businesses by creating additional money-making operations for them and do it all in just five days.

"Whether it's investing or building or selling, real estate remains one of the best and fastest ways to build wealth," said Jim Ackerman EVP, Primetime Alternative Programming, CNBC. "These new shows and our returning series, 'The Deed: Chicago,' are a perfect fit for our primetime slate."

In addition, "Simonsen Says" (working title), featuring one of Douglas Elliman's top real estate brokers Lisa Simonsen, has been added to the network's development slate. And "The Deed: Chicago," which follows real estate mogul Sean Conlon as he comes to the aid of struggling property investors, also returns for a second season.

Greenlights:

"Listing Impossible"

Superstar L.A. real estate agent Aaron Kirman and his team specialize in selling extravagant, multi-million dollar properties that have been languishing on the market. To succeed, they must convince stubborn homeowners to follow their plan. Produced by Authentic Entertainment, a division of Endemol Shine North America, with David Tibballs, Helga Eike, and Sara Reddy as executive producers. Jim Ackerman and Luke Bauer are the executive producers for CNBC.

"Cash Pad" (working title)

Former stars of "The Bachelorette" and serious house flippers, JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers, partner with homeowners hoping to turn their properties into ideal short-term rentals. JoJo and Jordan will transform these ordinary spaces with unrealized potential into profitable vacation-rental hot spots. Produced by Electus with Chris Grant, Drew Buckley, Tim Puntillo, Craig Plestis and Ming Lee Howell as executive producers. Jim Ackerman and Marshall Eisen are the executive producers for CNBC.

"Five Day Business Flip" (working title)

Husband and wife team Chrissy and Erik Kopplin re-think, re-design, and renovate small businesses in just five days by creating additional revenue streams for them. They rely on years of high-end retail design experience and construction know-how to create simple fixes with tangible results. Produced by Turn Card Content with Audra Smith, Courtney Smith, and Karin Jarlstedt as executive producers. Jim Ackerman and Marshall Eisen are the executive producers for CNBC.

Returning Series:

"The Deed: Chicago"

On CNBC's "The Deed: Chicago," multi-millionaire real estate mogul Sean Conlon helps rescue struggling property developers from the brink of financial ruin, in exchange for a piece of the property and a share of the profits. This season: more ambitious projects come with bigger risks... and bigger potential paydays - from a high end commercial designer who's more concerned with her brand than the budget, to an ambitious ex-con who's buried under a thirteen property flip. Produced for CNBC by Cineflix (Deed 2) Inc. with Dave Hamilton and Mark Powell as executive producers for Cineflix. Jim Ackerman and Adam Barry are the executive producers for CNBC.

Project in Development:

"Simonsen Says" (working title) follows top real estate agent Lisa Simonsen and her team through the ups and downs and daily pressures of trying to find clients and close major deals from Douglas Elliman's New York office. Produced by Critical Content with Tom Forman and Cynthia Stockhammer as executive producers.

