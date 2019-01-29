Mad Money with Jim Cramer

Cramer's lightning round: AbbVie needs to make an acquisition—it might just save its stock

  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

AbbVie Inc.: "AbbVie has to do an acquisition. People are very concerned that they are putting themselves out of business because their biggest drug is coming off patent. It yields 5.5 percent. They ought to just merge with someone. I don't know why they don't; the stock has been a straight line down."

Bank Ozk: "Interesting. I'm going to have to say that I don't really want exposure to that market, and, frankly, I've got to tell you, I need better than a 3 percent yield if I'm going to go into the regionals. The regionals don't act well."

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.: "Patterson-UTI says it all, particularity 'UTI.' I don't want to touch that one. No. Not with me. I suggest you go into Schlumberger."

Idexx Laboratories Inc.: "I agree with you. Idexx Labs is the humanization of pets."

3D Systems Corp.: "We got an upgrade today. It looks like business is starting to turn up. But you know what I say? If you want 3D print, then I'm going to send you to [HP Inc.]. HPQ is down too much, [CEO Dion Weisler] is doing a terrific job there."

Carvana Co.: "We did a very good look at Carvana and we would've liked it if they weren't selling cars. I think the car business is not that good. I come at that because I look at what Union Pacific and what Norfolk Southern say and ... I'm not crazy about it."

Watch the full lightning round here:

Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Schlumberger.

