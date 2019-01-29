Ex-FBI negotiator on shutdown bill: Trump 'got worn down,' he doesn't like 'long sieges'

The government shutdown is over (for now), but what have we learned about President Donald Trump's negotiating style?

"President Trump sees himself as a warrior, and warriors don't like long sieges," former FBI hostage negotiator Chris Voss tells CNBC Make It about the agreement to reopen the government.

On Friday, the president signed a bill to temporarily reopen the government after a record shutdown that left nearly 800,000 federal employees without paychecks for over a month, but the bill did not include any money for Trump's border wall.

It was a fact not lost on the Twittersphere. Many roasted Trump for taking 35 days and (in several polls) a hit to his approval rating to end up just where he started.

Meanwhile, Trump tweeted the deal was "in no way a concession."

"I don't think [Trump] thinks he got a good deal," Voss says. "He just got worn down and saw the tide steadily turning against him with no end in sight."

Voss, who was the FBI's lead international kidnapping negotiator and a member of the New York City Joint Terrorist Task Force for 14 years and is now founder and CEO of strategy consultancy Black Swan Group, previously told CNBC's "Power Lunch" that Trump is "an assertive, openly aggressive negotiator."

"The aggressive negotiator wants to win via open aggression, with the counterpart being subdued," Voss tells CNBC Make It. Aggressive negotiators like Trump often engage in brinkmanship — such as shutting down the entire federal government for over a month — "because he feels it gets him what he wants" when opponents eventually back down.

However, Voss also tells CNBC Make It that Trump's counterparts in the negotiations over the shutdown, Democratic leaders Nancy Pelosi and Charles Schumer, were smart to stay calm and unblinking in their refusal to give in to the president's demands.

Trump's opponents have realized "that their only choice is to react to him with long sieges," he says.

"Once you understand that patience and silence is a weapon, you can use it to great effect," Voss previously told CNBC Make It about the negotiating style of Pelosi and Schumer.