GE shares turn negative after top analyst Stephen Tusa of JP Morgan gives warning before earnings

General Electric shares turned lower after widely followed analyst Stephen Tusa of J.P. Morgan put out his highly anticipated earnings preview on the company, which reports Thursday before the bell.

"We see an unfavorable risk/reward for GE stock into 4Q earnings, as the focus turns to hard data around run rate fundamentals, including near-term FCF, as well as any update on strategic de-leveraging plans to the extent they come, and the dilutive impact of such moves," wrote the analyst.

The warning should come as no surprise to those following Tusa, who said just last week in a note that there wasn't a good reason for the comeback in GE's shares this year. Tusa gained a following for his work on GE after he became the first analyst to go negative on the one-time Dow Jones Industrial Average member in May 2016 when the stock was above $30. His reports will often move the stock and Tusa himself may have in fact helped spark the recent rebound in the shares when, in mid-December, he said that a level around $6 a share was the bottom.

Tusa explained the two scenarios he sees when the company reports fourth-quarter earnings, which are both a "negative" for GE's stock: Either there are concrete updates on GE's financials that "support our well below-consensus view" on the value of what's left or there is not "much tangible" in the report, reinforcing the view "is no concrete silver bullet-like plan," he said.

"There are a myriad" of questions that need to be answered, Tusa said.

GE shares fell 2.1 percent from Monday's close of $8.93 a share, after rising as much as 2 percent earlier in trading. The stock had risen more than 24 percent as of Monday's close since Tusa upgraded his rating on the stock to neutral from underperform.

J.P. Morgan has a price target of $6 a share on GE.

– CNBC's Michael Bloom contributed to this report.