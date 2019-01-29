In her shutdown battle with Trump and the GOP, Nancy Pelosi drew a line on governing

That description underscores the limits of her victory. Pelosi did not pass a Democratic policy objective like Medicare for All, tax hikes on the rich, or tuition-free college. She prevailed merely in re-opening the government.

It was not easy because, as a matter of belief and electioneering, traditional Republican skepticism of government has marbled into contempt. It was winnable because, once again, Republican demands pushed beyond the bounds of public sentiment.

The pattern has grown familiar. Objections from their own constituents have repeatedly forced Republicans to roll back budget cuts they made Obama accept after triggering the 2011 debt crisis. Public resistance kept them from repealing Obamacare even after Obama left office.

The late 2017 tax cut, by principally benefiting affluent Americans and corporations, became a GOP liability in midterm elections that flipped the House to Democrats last November. Fearing worse, Republican leaders haven't even tried to pursue their goal of reducing budget deficits by curbing Medicare and Social Security.

In 2016, Trump touted a "great wall" financed by Mexico as his solution for immigration woes that "incompetent" previous administrations hadn't handled. The pledge, although transparently fanciful, galvanized campaign audiences.

Then-Speaker Paul Ryan mocked it. Rep. Mick Mulvaney of South Carolina – among those who egged on the Obama-era debt and shutdown crises – called it "childish."

After Trump won, the GOP Congress politely sidetracked the pledge for fear of angering his core supporters. Then, with his political and legal troubles mounting after Democrats won back the House, Trump decided to force the issue in December.

With the gavel and majority support on her side, Pelosi drew her line against a White House policy of make-believe.

Pelosi and Senate counterpart Mitch McConnell spent years as colleagues in the world of congressional appropriations. With granular control over checks written for specific projects and programs, it's the ultimate governing venue on Capitol Hill.

That shared experience, she said, made it "particularly painful to see him kowtowing to the president" during the shutdown. Now, in defense of the congressional oversight prerogative, she seeks common cause with Republicans against tactics Trump used unsuccessfully against her.