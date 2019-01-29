Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer braced investors for little-to-no revenue growth in 2019 after its blockbuster sexual dysfunction pill Viagra and others drugs lost patent protection and pain killer Lyrica is scheduled for the same fate in 2019.

Shares of Pfizer fell more than 3 percent in premarket trading, despite releasing fourth-quarter earnings Tuesday that otherwise beat Wall Street's expectations.

Here's how the company did compared with what Wall Street expected:

Earnings: 64 cents per share vs. 63 cents per share forecast by Refinitiv

Revenue: $13.97 billion vs. $13.89 billion forecast by Refinitiv

In the fourth quarter, Pfizer reported adjusted earnings of 64 cents per share, 1 cent above Wall Street estimates and 2 cents higher than a year earlier. Revenue came in at $13.97 billion, higher than the $13.89 billion expected. It reported revenue of $13.7 billion a year ago.

Pfizer forecast its 2019 adjusted earnings between $2.82 a share and $2.92 a share, below average analysts' estimates of $3.04 a share. It sees revenue for 2019 between $52 billion and $54 billion, shy of estimates of $54.25 billion.

For the full year, Pfizer reported adjusted earnings $3 per share on revenue of $53.6 billion. It anticipates repurchasing about $9 billion of shares in 2019.

Innovative health sales increased 8 percent, boosted by sales of blood thinner Eliquis and rheumatoid arthritis treatment Xeljanz. Essential health sales fell 7 due in part to "pricing challenges" in the U.S. and generic competition, the company said. Viagra sales fell as Pfizer's blockbuster sexual dysfunction drug lost patent protection.

Pfizer's blockbuster drug Lyrica, which is expected to face generic competition later this year, brought in sales of $1.32 billion.

"We enter 2019 with confidence in the competitive positioning of our businesses, the prospects for our recently launched products and product line extensions, as well as the strength and breadth of our research pipeline," Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said in a press release.

The earnings report marks Bourla's first since becoming CEO on Jan.1, succeeding Ian Read. The company announced plans to shuffle the company's senior management team in October, and has been focused on bulking up its pipeline of drugs and therapies, especially in oncology, ahead of impending patent expirations.

Shares of Pfizer have fallen more than 9 percent since the beginning of this year. The stock has increased more than 1 percent over the past 12 months.