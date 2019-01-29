Porsche's all-electric Tesla rival to come with three years free charging

German carmaker Porsche announced that buyers of its new all-electric Taycan model will get three years of free charging at stations across the United States.

The deal is part of a tie-up with Electrify America which operates almost 500 highway charging stations spread across the U.S. Each Taycan owner will now receive three years of unlimited charges of up to 30-minutes at each use.

Porsche has said its battery technology used in the Taycan car will be able to absorb charging rates of up to 350 kilowatts, almost three times greater than the current crop of Tesla batteries.

It said in a statement Monday that Porsche drivers using Electrify America's fast charging points, will become the fastest at recharging across today's car market, and a quick charge of 4 minutes would allow drivers to add 60 miles of range.