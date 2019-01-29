On Friday, President Donald Trump signed a deal to temporarily end the record-setting partial government shutdown that left more than 800,000 federal employees cash-strapped and struggling to pay bills.

But those workers are not out of the woods yet: The deal only funds the government for three weeks, through Feb. 15. That means another partial shutdown could be around the corner.

CNBC Make It asked Suze Orman, financial expert and best-selling author of "Women and Money," what federal employees should do and not do. Here's what she suggests.