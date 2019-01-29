VISIT CNBC.COM

The 10 US cities with the happiest workers

Los Angeles, California
TheCrimsonRibbon | Getty Images
Los Angeles, California

Research shows that happy employees tend to work harder and are 12 percent more productive in the workplace.

To find out where some of the happiest employees in the U.S. live, workplace insights platform kununu.com created a list of the top cities with the happiest and unhappiest workers. To come up with the rankings, kununu examined over 87,000 employee reviews conducted in the last 12 months for companies in the 50 most popular U.S. cities. Then, the site ranked each city on a scale of 1-5, with five being the most satisfied, based on company culture, teamwork, autonomy and support from management.

"Since we spend one third of our lives working, it is important to understand the drivers that shape our levels of happiness," Johannes Prüller, Director Global Communications at kununu, said in a statement. "There are always several factors that contribute to overall workplace satisfaction. Our data highlights the overall temperature of the workforce within a city and suggests that the location you are based can have a significant impact on how you perceive happiness."

Take a look below at the top 10 cities with the happiest employees in the U.S.:

1. Miami, Florida

Happiness score on a scale of 1-5: 3.99

Miami Beach Coast, Florida
Hoberman Collection | Universal Images Group | Getty Images
Miami Beach Coast, Florida (Photo by Hoberman Collection/UIG via Getty Images)

2. Los Angeles, California

Happiness score on a scale of 1-5: 3.96

Silhouette Palm Trees Against Clear Sky During Sunset
Clara Ciszynski / EyeEm | EyeEm | Getty Images

3. Raleigh, North Carolina

Happiness score on a scale of 1-5: 3.90

Raleigh, North Carolina
Sean Pavone | Getty Images
Raleigh, North Carolina

4. Louisville, Kentucky

Happiness score on a scale of 1-5: 3.88

The field heads toward the first turn during the 144th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 5, 2018 in Louisville, Kentucky.
Getty Images
The field heads toward the first turn during the 144th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 5, 2018 in Louisville, Kentucky.

5. Omaha, Nebraska

Happiness score on a scale of 1-5: 3.86

Omaha, Nebraska.
Thinkstock | Getty Images

6. San Jose, California

Happiness score on a scale of 1-5: 3.85

San Jose, California
GerardoBrucker | Getty Images
San Jose, California

7. Sacramento, California

Happiness score on a scale of 1-5: 3.85

Downtown Sacramento
Provided by jp2pix.com | Getty Images
Downtown Sacramento

8. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Happiness score on a scale of 1-5: 3.84

Oklahoma City Skyline
Jeremy Woodhouse | Getty Images
Oklahoma City Skyline

9. Seattle, Washington

Happiness score on a scale of 1-5: 3.83

Seattle, Washington
Didier Marti | Moment | Getty Images
Seattle, Washington

10. Fresno, California

Happiness score on a scale of 1-5: 3.82

Downtown Fresno, California
Denis Jr. Tangney | E+ | Getty Images
Downtown Fresno, California

According to kununu, many of the top 10 cities earned their spot not only for being home to companies with great culture and management, but also for having great weather, a growing tech scene and a fairly low cost of living compared to other cities.

At the bottom of the top 50 list are New York, New York, and Oakland, California. According to PayScale, the average cost of living in Oakland, California is 49 percent higher than the national average, and the average cost of living in New York is 129 percent higher than the national average.

