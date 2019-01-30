Short-term Treasury yields inch higher ahead of Fed rate decision

"I think everyone looking for the word 'patience,' which he had used before, but I think adding it to the policy statement gives a bit of comfort for the markets," Brown said. "You're getting closer to what the Fed considers neutral. Most Fed officials think we have one or two rate increases to get us to neutral," or the level at which rates would neither speed up nor slow down economic growth.

Powell introduced that the Fed could have "patience" when he sat on a panel with former Fed chairs Ben Bernanke and Janet Yellen in early January, a soothing phrase for many market participants who took it as a sign that the Fed may be nearing the end of its gradual rate increases. The Fed increased rates four times in 2018.

Brown added that he'll also be watching to see whether Powell discusses the recent government shutdown, which many economists believe had a significant but contained impact on first-quarter GDP.

"I think someone should ask about it," he added. "I think most economists will say the overall economic impact is small, but there is that risk of shutting down the government again."

Private payrolls grew in January at a speedy pace as employers shrugged off the longest U.S. government shutdown in history, according to data released Wednesday by ADP and Moody's Analytics. Companies added 213,000 jobs this month, the data show. Economists polled by Refinitiv expected payrolls to grow by 178,000.

