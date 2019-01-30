Short-term Treasury yields inch higher ahead of Fed rate decision

Short-term U.S. government debt yields inched higher on Wednesday as investors awaited an upcoming rate decision from the Federal Reserve later in the session.
At 9:35 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 2-year Treasury note was up about 1 basis point at 2.581 percent while the 10-year Treasury note yield was higher at around 2.728 percent. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was mostly unchanged at 3.05 percent. Yields fall as bond prices rise.
Fed members are widely expected to leave the benchmark overnight lending rate unchanged between a range of 2.25 percent and 2.5 percent at their January meeting. The Fed's two-day meeting began on Tuesday and will end with a 2 p.m. ET statement Wednesday followed by a press briefing by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell.
Some Fed watchers, including including Raymond James Chief Economist Scott Brown, believe Powell will do his best not to roil financial markets.