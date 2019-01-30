VISIT CNBC.COM

Here's how much a last-minute Super Bowl ticket will cost you

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: The New England Patriots celebrate with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas.
Ronald Martinez | Getty Images Sport | Getty Images
If you're still dreaming of attending Super Bowl LIII this Sunday to watch the New England Patriots take on the Los Angeles Rams at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, you're in luck.

Plenty of tickets remain for the event, but nabbing one will mean parting with a significant amount of cash.

As of the afternoon of Wednesday, Jan. 30, the cheapest, "get in" price to see the Super Bowl was $3,145, according to Ticketmaster. While that's a hefty amount, it's $100 cheaper than what the lowest-price ticket sold for yesterday.

Of course, those who buy earlier still largely fare better. Football fans who purchased tickets on Friday, Jan. 25, could choose from tickets priced at $645 less than the cheapest rate today.

The average price of all tickets sold is far higher than either of those cheap seat rates — $5,810, according to Ticketmaster.

Unsurprisingly, the biggest buyers are residents of the two teams' home states. Fans from Massachusetts snapped up 13.6 percent of all tickets, likely hoping to see their boys take home a sixth Super Bowl Championship.

But the Rams seem to be showing equal enthusiasm despite the team's 2016 relocation from St. Louis, as 13.6 percent of tickets were also purchased by Californians.

More than a quarter of tickets have gone to fans based in the South, with states like Louisiana, Georgia and Arkansas being big buyers. However, Floridians make up the largest contingent of Southern Super Bowl attendees, even though the event is in Georgia.

And finally, more than 12 percent of tickets have been sold to international fans, with Mexicans accounting for almost half of all foreign buyers, Ticketmaster found. Other far-flung attendees come from Albania, Brazil, the United Kingdom and Canada.

