Here's why cost-conscious travelers continue to blow their vacation budgets

Despite your best budgeting efforts, your winter getaway to the Caribbean could still land you in the red.

Those were the findings from a recent data analysis by Mint, a budgeting app.

Last year, 2.2 million of the app's users created a monthly travel budget, setting aside cash to save for a vacation goal.

Best intentions notwithstanding, 44 percent of those cost-conscious travelers still managed to blow their budgets and spend more than they had stashed away.

"Travelers may undershoot their vacation budgets for a variety of reasons," said Keri Danielski, head of communications for Intuit Turbo & Mint.

"More than likely, vacationers exceed their budgets by not keeping a close eye on their spending during their trip," she said.

Here are some of the costs that can inflate your vacation tab.