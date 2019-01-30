This is how much it costs to air a commercial during the 2019 Super Bowl

On Sunday, huge brands like Budweiser and Pepsi will once again spend millions of dollars from their advertising budgets in the hopes of catching your attention during what should be the year's most-watched television event: Super Bowl LIII.

This year's host network, CBS, is charging a record $5.25 million for just a 30-second spot during the championship match-up between the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots, reports CNBC's Julia Boorstin.

That's roughly $175,000 per second.

The price is up slightly from last year's $5.2 million, and $1 million more than the cost to air a commercial during the 2014 Super Bowl. In just over a decade, the price of the average Super Bowl ad has nearly doubled, as the average 30-second ad cost $2.69 million in 2008, according to Nielsen Media Research.

If you go all the way back to the first-ever Super Bowl, in 1967, ads cost anywhere from $37,500 to $42,500, based on Nielsen's numbers, while 1995 marked the first year that the average cost crept into the millions, when 30-second ads sold for $1.15 million (up from $900,000 the previous year).

According to Ad Age, the biggest increase in recent years came in 2000, when the cost jumped by 31 percent, thanks to big spending from rising internet startups like Pets.com in the midst of the dot-com bubble.

Well over 100 million people across the country are expected to tune in to the 2019 Super Bowl, though the NFL's TV ratings have suffered a decline in recent seasons. Viewership for last year's big game dipped 7 percent to 103 million viewers.

The price of each advertiser's specific deal with CBS may vary depending on when in the broadcast an ad actually airs (advertisers tend to pay a premium to have their ads air early in the game), the length of the ad and the number of ads purchased (the host network can offer package ad sales, which include spots during other events around the Super Bowl, like the Olympics in 2018). But no matter what, that's a major expenditure for what is technically just seconds of brand exposure, even if it does come in front of the year's largest television audience.

Of course, in reality, paying over $5 million for a Super Bowl ad gets you more than just 30 seconds of attention. After all, most Super Bowl advertisers have learned how to stretch out the lifespan of every Super Bowl ad, with press releases announcing each new ad, sometimes weeks before the actual game airs. Advertisers are even known to spend millions of dollars just to market their Super Bowl ads leading up to the Super Bowl.