How to freeze-proof a Tesla. One owner says 'give it a smack'

Tesla cars have sleek design features that have been widely praised, such as hidden door handles. But some drivers find the handles and charging ports are getting stuck in the blast of dangerously cold weather that's blanketing much of the U.S.

Tesla drivers took to Twitter and social media this week to gripe about frozen wipers, side mirrors and door handles that prevent them from getting into their cars.

Tesla isn't unaware of the issue and has issued some tips on operating their vehicles in below-zero temperatures.