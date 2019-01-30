Oil prices steady as US crude heads for best January on record

Oil prices steadied on Thursday after two days of gains, keeping U.S. crude on track to break a three-month losing streak and post its best January performance on record.

Crude futures have powered through a steady flow of weak economic data from China, the world's second biggest oil consumer. The energy complex has been boosted by OPEC-led production cuts aimed at draining oversupply and U.S. sanctions on Venezuela, which threaten to disrupt global trade flows and bolster prices.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude prices were last up 14 cents at $54.37 a barrel, trading just below a two-month high struck in the previous session. WTI is heading for a nearly 20 percent gain, its strongest monthly performance since April 2016 and its best January since the contract began trading in 1983.

Brent crude, the international benchmark for oil prices, rose 38 cents, or about half a percent, to $62.03 a barrel around 8:45 a.m. (1345 GMT). Brent is currently up about 15 percent in January, also its best monthly gain since April 2016.

Despite the strong monthly performance, both benchmarks remain in bear market territory, down about 29 percent from their 52-week highs in October. The crude price collapsed to roughly 18-month lows in the final quarter of 2018 on growing oversupply, weak demand signals and technical trading.

At the end of the January rally, the oil market is on the cusp of another leg higher, according to Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at brokerage OANDA.

"A break through $55 in WTI and $65 in Brent would be a very bullish signal for these and could be the catalyst for more significant upside, with oil having stabilised over the last few weeks following the post-Christmas bounce," Erlam wrote in a briefing.

The latest bullish catalysts came on Wednesday, when U.S. government data showed U.S. gasoline stockpiles fell by 2.2 million barrels after eight straight weeks of increases. U.S. crude inventories rose by less than 1 million barrels after a series of large builds.

Oil prices later extended gains after the Federal Reserve said it will be "patient" in raising U.S. interest rates, bolstering the stock market and pushing down the U.S. dollar. Crude is sold in dollars, so a weaker greenback makes the commodity more affordable to holders of other currencies.