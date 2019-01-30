Saudi Arabia says it raised $106 billion from 'anti-corruption' drive that swept up royals

Saudi Arabia has wrapped up a long-running corruption probe that captured the market's attention in 2017 after the kingdom detained dozens of prominent princes and businessmen.

The Saudi Royal Court on Wednesday said the kingdom has retrieved more than 400 billion Saudi riyals — or about $106 billion — in cash, real estate and other assets.

The wave of arrests in November 2017 caught the world by surprise and turned the Ritz-Carlton in the capital city of Riyadh into a gilded prison for the scores of Saudis swept up in the campaign.

The kingdom cast the detentions as part of a crackdown on entrenched corruption, while some observers said the detentions were orchestrated to consolidate power under Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the next in line to King Salman bin Abdulaziz. Prince Mohammed chaired the corruption committee.