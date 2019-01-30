Tesla might unveil an electric pickup truck this summer

Tesla missed on earnings, but beat on revenue—three experts discuss what that means for the stock 2 Hours Ago | 01:58

Musk has long been considering adding a pickup truck to its lineup. In December, Musk talked extensively on Twitter about what he would like to include in a design, including all-wheel drive with "crazy torque & a suspension that dynamically adjusts for load."

"Pickup truck will have power outlets allowing use of heavy duty 240V, high power tools in field all day," he added. "No generator needed."

The company currently sells two sedans, the high-end Model S and less expensive, but still rather premium Model 3. Tesla also makes the Model X, a three-row sport utility vehicle. It has also unveiled a commercial freight truck, a new version of the high-performance Tesla Roadster, and has plans to have the Model Y crossover ready for sale by the end of 2020.

