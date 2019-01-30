This time, Tesla will take questions from regular investors, not just analysts and YouTube nerds

Tesla is preparing to open its fourth quarter conference call later on Wednesday by fielding questions submitted through a mobile app by some of its mom and pop investors.

It's likely to strike a different tone than what happened in May, when CEO Elon Musk sparred with professional Wall Street analysts over their questions about Tesla's production issues and cash burn rate. Musk lashed out at one analyst who asked about Telsa's capital requirements, saying "Boring, bonehead questions are not cool." He later apologized.

That second quarter call featured a surprising guest in the form of a 20-something YouTuber and small Tesla shareholder named Galileo Russell, who was allowed to pepper Musk with questions.

But it seems some of Tesla's rank and file owners have some pointed questions of their own.

"Owners, many of them with large followings online, are becoming very vocal about Tesla's worsening customer service experience with delivery, service, and repair," writes one shareholder in a submitted question. "This has a severe impact on sales and returning sales. What are you doing to change this growing negative reputation?"

Another shareholder writes: "How are [you] feeling about demand right now across the product line?"

Earnings conference calls normally feature a polite repartee between company executives and research analysts and are seldom open to questions from news reporters (CNBC's Phil LeBeau did slip in a question during the October call) much less ordinary investors.

But Musk's conference calls in recent quarters have been a little higher-octane.

After the bonehead comment on the May conference call, Tesla opened its subsequent quarterly call with questions from the two analysts who had been the targets of Musk's ire months earlier.