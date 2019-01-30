Watch former NEC director Gary Cohn speak at the Context Summits Miami

[The stream is slated to start 4:30 pm. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Gary Cohn, former director of National Economic Council, gives remarks at the Context Summits Miami on Wednesday.

Cohn served as President Donald Trump's top economic adviser and formerly acted as chief operating officer at Goldman Sachs. He left the administration in April after several disputes with Trump, including the president's handling of racial unrest in Charlottesville, Virginia, and the tariffs the administration slapped on Chinese goods.

