Watch: Oaktree Capital's Howard Marks speak from the Context Summit

Oaktree Capital Management co-chairman Howard Marks on Wednesday will speak from the Context Summits Miami conference in Miami Beach, Florida.

Marks is known for his prescient investment memos, which warned about the financial crisis and the dot-com bubble implosion. During the 2007-09 market meltdown, the longtime investor established an $11 billion distressed-debt fund aimed at buying the financial instruments of companies near or currently in bankruptcy, helping Marks deliver some of the best returns on Wall Street at the time.

Oaktree Capital had $124 billion of assets under management as of September 2018, according to its website.

