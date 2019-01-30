It's the most important 48 hours of the first quarter with big earnings, the Fed and trade talks

Here's what to expect from the Fed's highly anticipated rate decision 2 Hours Ago | 01:29

The next 48 hours could not be more crucial to the financial markets.

Earnings results entering peak season, a Federal Reserve decision on interest rates, and the beginning of China trade talks — investors have a lot to digest from a slew of market-moving events on Wednesday and Thursday.

"It's a pretty quiet morning as markets enter the most important 48 hours of CQ1," said J.P. Morgan's Adam Crisafulli in a morning note to clients on Wednesday. He added Fed and trade talks "are likely to be positive for risk assets."

So far so good with Dow jumping 250 points at the open of trading on Wednesday.