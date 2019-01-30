A homemade YouTube video helped this wacky-flavored ice cream company bring in $1 million

Being subversive can sometimes make you successful.
This is the twisted tale of how a musician in Philadelphia "tired of living in a van" pivoted to make ice cream with bizarre flavors. Pete Angevine now owns a half dozen ice cream stores and employs over 50 people. Revenues in 2018 topped $1 million, he says.
"Like everyone else with a heart and a mouth, I love ice cream," says Angevine, owner of Little Baby's Ice Cream.
Angevine is 35 years old, tall and lanky, dressed on the day of our interview in a multi-colored shirt--with matching socks--and slacks. He started Little Baby's Ice Cream in 2011 in Philadelphia, selling handmade, small batch "super premium ice cream," with flavors that include Chipotle Chocolate, Cucumber Dill, and Buttered Popcorn. Angevine makes them "Philadelphia style," meaning no eggs, and the cream comes from grass fed Pennsylvania cows. Nearly half the menu is vegan ice cream made from coconut cream and sweetened with agave, and there's even an ice cream infused with CBD, a cannabis extract that contains (virtually) no THC. "One hundred percent legal," says Angevine.