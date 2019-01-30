A homemade YouTube video helped this wacky-flavored ice cream company bring in $1 million

"It was honestly not even intended to be a commercial of any sort," says Angevine. "It was really just a funny little piece of video art." He figured a hundred people would see it. Within 48 hours, the video had 2 million views, and there was an immediate impact on sales. "At the time, the only phone number associated with the company was my cellphone, and that was a bad idea," he laughs.

Eight years later, the video has been viewed over 14 million times.

In hindsight, Angevine says he probably should have tried to raise more than $150,000 to give him more breathing room in the beginning, though all of his investors have been paid back. He is honest about the challenges learning to become a businessman.

"I approach this as an art project, right? As something that's kind of expressive," says this ice cream entrepreneur. "Translating it all into being a functional business that has employees and pays taxes and needs to pay the rent and have revenue and bookkeeping and all of that, it's genuinely not how we initially approached it." To help, he brought in two outside partners who invested $500,000 and have helped grow the company.

Even so, Little Baby's Ice Cream is maintaining its strange, funny, quirky brand. It teamed up with a local school to launch a pint of ice cream into space. "It's really validating and exciting to have so many folks that have bought into what we're doing," Angevine says. Recently a man asked the company to help him set up an extravagant plan at one of its stores so he could pop the question to his girlfriend. "Their first date was at a Little Baby's a few years ago, and that's really cool."

Pete Angevine continues to experiment, and to subvert. He doesn't always succeed. "We tried to make a champagne and Lucky Charms flavor which was repulsive."

