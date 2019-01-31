Cramer's lightning round: I've been wrong on Groupon, but I still see value   

Groupon Inc.: "I'll be candid: I like Groupon and I have been wrong. I keep seeing real value here, so I'm not going to desert it, but it has not been a good one."

Citigroup Inc.: "We only care where something's going, not where it's come from, and I've got to tell you, I think Citi is the cheapest of the bank stocks. It sells way through its tangible book [value]. They are going to continue to buy back stock. It has been disappointing, but it is inexpensive."

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust: "It's a Philadelphia outfit and [CEO] Joseph Coradino came on the show. I've got to talk to him again. We thought that they were through the worst of it and they don't seem to be. This is one where he's an honest, terrific guy, and I invite him to come back."

Honda Motor Co. Ltd.: "I'm not recommending any automakers. Life's too short. It's just too hard. I've actually been saying a lot of positive things about Tesla. I hate it when the CFO quits, let alone quits a second time, but I've got to tell you, I thought that they actually had a decent quarter. But it's a balance sheet issue and I don't have the faith."

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.: "Quarter was OK. Knight-Swift's OK. I would actually prefer United Parcel [UPS] after that terrific quarter today, and they give you a good yield. And I think that they're back and they're big and I like them."